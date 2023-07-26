KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ― The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stayed higher at mid-morning, driven by higher buying interest in the financial services and utilities sector.

At 11am, the FBM KLCI rose 6.97 points to 1,443.76 from 1,436.79 at yesterday’s close.

The key index opened 0.09 of-a-point lower at 1,436.70.

However, the broader market was negative as decliners outpaced advancers 403 to 334, while 382 counters were unchanged, 1,174 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.47 billion units worth RM653.24 million.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank rose one sen to RM4.06, CIMB added four sen to RM5.47, Tenaga Nasional earned three sen to RM9.50 and Petronas Chemicals gained 16 sen to RM6.92, while Maybank was flat at RM8.98.

Of the actives, ACE Market debutant Daythree Digital bagged 32.5 sen to 62.5 sen, UEM Sunrise increased 2.5 sen to 50 sen and ES Ceramics Technology added 3.5 sen to 22 sen, while Hong Seng Consolidated was flat at 9.5 sen and Sarawak Consolidate Ind slid one sen to 42.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 35.78 points to 10,626.34, the FBMT 100 Index was 38.76 points better at 10,315.33, the FBM 70 Index perked 5.79 points to 13,990.05 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 35.85 points to 10,911.18, while the FBM ACE Index shed 1.44 points to 5,320.23.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index garnered 61.19 points to 16,065.82, the Energy Index rose 3.45 points to 833.65, the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 1.08 points to 167.38, and the Plantation Index increased 19.84 points to 7,217.86. ― Bernama