Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks to the media at a presentation of student devices at the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara) in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will hold discussions with representatives of the Malaysian Association of Hotels regarding the issue of hotel charges at several holiday destinations in the country which have skyrocketed since the post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that although the determination of hotel rates is beyond Motac’s control, it will take the initiative to voice the concerns of domestic tourists to the association to be addressed.

“We are talking to certain parties (associations), but it is up to the association to manage it. But we don’t sit quietly because we want to speak on behalf of tourists so that people come to our country,” she said.

She said this when met by reporters at a presentation of student devices at the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara) here today.

Regarding the development of tourists to Langkawi Island, Nancy said that according to the Langkawi Development Authority (Lada), the number of visitors traveling to the island since January this year has reached 1.8 million.

Meanwhile, when asked about many Malaysians choosing to go on holiday in Thailand, she said that people now want a ‘change of scenery’ to experience a holiday abroad because they have been ‘trapped’ in the country for two years.

“Similarly, tourists from other countries are coming here to travel and see our country, this is natural for people to want to see other countries. We have things to offer to foreigners, and foreign countries also have something to offer to our people,” she said.

At the event, she presented tablets to 20 eligible Aswara students to ensure that they could continue to attend lessons online.

At the same event, Aswara also launched 13 books produced by lecturers and staff. — Bernama