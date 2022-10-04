At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.27 points better at 1,405.89 compared with yesterday's close of 1,397.62. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today, supported by continuous buying in selected heavyweights, especially banking counters.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.27 points better at 1,405.89 compared with yesterday's close of 1,397.62.

The benchmark index opened 6.14 points firmer at 1,403.76.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 439 to 195, while 299 counters were unchanged, 1,420 untraded, and 30 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 649.01 million units worth RM385.93 million.

Among the Bursa heavyweights, Maybank gained five sen to RM8.65, CIMB added eight sen to RM5.20, Public Bank improved three sen to RM4.28, IHH Healthcare shed six sen to RM5.83, and Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.39.

Of the actives, PT Resources edged up half-a-sen to 46 sen, both Hiap Huat Holdings and Cypark Resources rose 1.5 sen to 15.5 sen and 44.5 sen, respectively, Top Glove climbed one sen to 60.5 sen, and Tanco Holdings was flat at 31 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 61.74 points to 10,029.14, the FBM 70 widened 86.22 points to 12,175.01, and the FBMT 100 Index grew 60.35 points to 9,783.31.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 39.77 points to 10,034.87 and the FBM ACE bagged 39.48 points to 4,691.59.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index was 13.34 points higher at 687.59, the Financial Services Index increased 142.65 points to 16,085.86, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.67 of-a-point to 169.33, but the Plantation Index gave up 47.35 points to 6,461.64. ― Bernama