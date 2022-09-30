Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 29, 2022 in New York City. U.S. stocks fell in morning trading as recession jitters returned to Wall Street after a fleeting relief bounce in the previous session after the Bank of England pledged to buy around $69 billion of long-dated gilts. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 30 — Wall Street stocks were little changed early today in the final session of another brutal week defined by worries over inflation and a potential recession.

A closely-watched measure of US inflation released Friday showed the annual pace of price increases slowed slightly in August compared with the prior month.

However, price increases still exceeded analyst expectations, a dynamic that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on its current path to hike interest rates.

Stocks have fallen much of the week, with a controversial tax cut package by Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss exacerbating volatility in financial markets.

Analysts also cited Friday's move by Russia to annex four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions as another headwind for markets.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 per cent at 29,160.01.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 3,636.85, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent to 10,744.94.

Among individual companies, Nike plummeted 11.6 per cent after reporting lower profits as the company marks down less-desired merchandise in North America amid an inventory glut and shifting consumer market challenged by inflation. — AFP