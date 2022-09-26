MIDF revealed that to date, international funds had been net buyers for 24 out of the 38 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM7.36 billion. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Foreign investors continued to be net sellers last week, marking the third consecutive week of net foreign fund outflows from Bursa Malaysia, withdrawing RM562.61 million compared to RM186.2 million of net outflows in the previous week.

MIDF Research (MIDF) said the bulk of the foreign net outflows were seen on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at RM193.63 million, RM123.36 million, and RM218.03 million respectively.

“Foreigners also net sold RM17.40 million on Monday and RM10.19 million on Tuesday,” it said in its weekly fund flow report today.

MIDF also revealed that to date, international funds had been net buyers for 24 out of the 38 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM7.36 billion.

Local institutions were net sellers for 29 out of 38 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM9.56 billion, however, local institutions net bought RM351.23 million last week.

“They net sold RM52.15 million on Monday before turning net buyers for the rest of the week. Most of the net buying was seen on Wednesday and Friday at RM172.03 million and RM147.94 million respectively.

“They also net bought RM5.35 million on Tuesday and RM78.06 million on Thursday,” it added.

Local retailers maintained their net buying stance last week at RM211.38 million and were net buyers every day, with the bulk of the amount coming in on Monday at RM69.55 million and Friday at RM70.09 million.

“They also net bought RM4.84 million on Tuesday, RM21.60 million on Wednesday, and RM45.30 million on Thursday,” MIDF said.

Local retailers have been net buyers for 23 out of 38 weeks of 2022 and both retailers and institutions have been net buyers at RM2.19 billion for the year-to-date.

In terms of participation, there was a decline in average daily trade value across the board, led by retailers at 15.66 per cent, foreign investors at 15.20 per cent, and local institutions at 8.00 per cent. — Bernama