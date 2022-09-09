KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — SkyWorld Development Group was recently named among the region's top 10 developers at the Building and Construction (BCI) Asia Awards 2022, marking the fourth such recognition for the company.

The award was presented to the top 10 developers who played an active role in making Malaysia's built environment greener.

Winners were chosen based on their efforts to include sustainability practices into their developments.

"This is an honour indeed to be conferred a top developer at the BCI Asia Awards. I would like to express my gratitude to the SkyWorld team and our fellow business associates for the dedication and unparalleled support given," SkyWorld CEO Lee Chee Seng said in a statement.

He gave an assurance that all SkyWorld properties meet the highest standards for quality and environmental sustainability.

He also disclosed that SkyWorld plans to launch more projects that can stay true to its brand purpose of "Make Living Better".

According to SkyWorld's website, the city developer now has two ongoing projects in Setapak here, named EdgeWood Residences and Sky Sanctuary.