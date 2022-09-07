At 3.00pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.48 points to 1,500.57 from Tuesday’s close of 1,512.05. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Bursa Malaysia ended mixed today with the key index rising slightly on bargain hunting activities led by industrial products and services counters. A downbeat regional performance also weighed on sentiment.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 3.08 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 1,491.35 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,488.27.

The benchmark index opened 2.25 points weaker at 1,485.92 and moved between 1,483.29 and 1,492.19 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, decliners led advancers 477 to 348, while 428 counters were unchanged, 1,021 untraded, and eight others suspended.

Total turnover shrank to 2.36 billion units worth RM1.61 billion from 2.19 billion units worth RM1.65 billion yesterday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng reckons that the FBM KLCI would remain steady, supported by the improving fundamentals of the local economy.

“Nonetheless, market sentiments are still cautious given the increasing market volatility, both locally and regionally,” he told Bernama.

Hence, he expects the FBM KLCI to trend sideways, hovering in the 1,480-1,500 range for the remaining of the week with immediate support at 1,470 and resistance at 1,500.

Meanwhile, Bursa heavyweights Maybank rose three sen to RM8.93, Petronas Chemicals jumped 26 sen to RM9.00, IHH Healthcare climbed up five sen to RM6.20, Public Bank shed two sen to RM4.64 and CIMB lost six sen to RM5.40.

Of the actives, Metronic fell 1.5 sen to six sen, Sapura Energy was one sen lower at four sen, while MYEG perked up two sen to 85.5, Cengild pushed up 3.5 sen to 54.5 and Umedic grew four sen to 76 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index edged up 16.47 points to 10,585.37, the FBMT 100 Index strengthened 15.76 points to 10,333.30, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 30.53 points to 10,664.58, the FBM ACE inched down 26.77 points to 4,773.62 and the FBM 70 dipped 3.26 points to 12,679.97.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 0.48 of-a-point lower at 7,028.83, the Energy Index shrank 12.25 points to 709.19, the Financial Services Index slid 21.86 points to 16,713.03, while the Industrial Products and Services Index firmed 1.42 points to 185.05.

The Main Market volume climbed up to 1.54 billion shares worth RM1.34 billion from 1.32 billion shares worth RM1.38 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover widened to 264.82 million units valued at RM38.42 million from 253.12 million units valued at RM38.21 million previously.

The ACE Market volume decreased to 559.39 million shares worth RM238.12 million from 612.76 million shares worth RM238.73 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 152.63 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (673.07 million), construction (50.90 million), technology (119.45 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (44.77 million), property (132.60 million), plantation (16.81 million), REITs (1.88 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (145.64 million), healthcare (99.61 million), telecommunications and media (39.72 million), transportation and logistics (44.29 million), and utilities (19.29 million). — Bernama