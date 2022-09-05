KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Kelington Group Bhd’s wholly-owned unit, Kelington Technologies Sdn Bhd, has secured an ultra high purity (UHP) contract worth about RM330 million from a semiconductor solutions world leader.

Under the contract, the integrated engineering solutions provider said Kelington Technologies would undertake the bulk and specialty gas system distribution works for the customer’s expansion of the current manufacturing facility in Kulim.

“The project will commence in September 2022 and is slated for completion by September 2024,” Kelington said in a statement today.

The company said, including this contract win, it has thus far secured new orders amounting to RM1.28 billion year-to-date, which surpassed last year’s total new orders secured of RM1.19 billion, and sets a new a record for the group in terms of the highest value of new contract wins in a year.

“This elevates Kelington’s current outstanding order book to RM1.87 billion,” it said.

Chief executive officer Raymond Gan said the company had received a surge in bidding invites from its existing and new customers across its key operating markets, which included Malaysia, Singapore, China, and Taiwan.

“Given our resilient orders replenishment, we are well on track to deliver a favourable financial performance over the coming financial years,” he said. — Bernama