KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Bursa Malaysia rose 0.7 per cent to end at an intraday high today, rebounding from earlier losses on persistent buying interest in heavyweight stocks, said a dealer.

At 5 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 10.48 points to 1,512.05, from yesterday’s close of 1,501.57.

The benchmark index opened 0.79 of a point easier at 1,500.78 this morning, hitting a low of 1,496.80 in early trading.

On the broader market, gainers led decliners 453 to 405, while 425 counters were unchanged, 1,049 untraded, and 53 others suspended.

Total turnover rose to 2.86 billion units worth RM2.72 billion from 1.94 billion units worth RM1.59 billion yesterday.