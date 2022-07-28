Bursa Malaysia Bhd is on track to see at least 37 new listings in 2022, said chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd is on track to see at least 37 new listings in 2022, said chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.

He said the bourse operator had continuous engagements with investment banks and market participants in view to raise awareness of the fundraising activities.

“We are seeing a normalisation in the market (in terms of equities’ average daily trading value) and we also look at analysts’ consensus as we frame out thoughts and processes with a focus on making investors aware of our product offerings as well as bringing more products into the market,” Muhamad Umar said at a virtual press conference after announcing its performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, today.

Funds raised through initial public offerings in the local bourse in the first half of 2022 totalled RM2.1 billion against RM400 million raised in the same period last year.

However, the securities market registered a trading revenue of RM147.2 million in the first six months of 2022, a decrease of 44.7 per cent compared to RM266.1 million a year ago due to the lower average daily trading value for the securities market’s on-market trades and direct business trades of RM2.46 billion against RM4.51 billion in the first half of 2021.

Trading velocity in the first half of 2022 was lower by 28 percentage points to 33 per cent compared to 61 per cent in the first half of 2021.

Muhamad Umar said Bursa Malaysia will continue to enhance the attractiveness of the existing listed issuers through its Public Listed Companies Transformation Programme. — Bernama