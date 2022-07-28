At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 12.64 points to 1,483.35 from yesterday’s close of 1,470.71. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning today, supported by continuous buying activities in selected heavyweights, in line with the positive sentiment in the regional markets.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 12.64 points to 1,483.35 from yesterday’s close of 1,470.71.

The benchmark index opened 1.68 points better at 1,472.39.

On the broader market, gainers trounced losers 536 to 195, while 343 counters were unchanged, 1,224 untraded and 66 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.25 billion units worth RM605.62 million.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank gained four sen to RM4.64, Petronas Chemicals added 16 sen RM8.80, IHH Healthcare was seven sen higher at RM6.44 and CIMB Group advanced five sen to RM5.27, while Maybank fell one sen to RM8.79.

Of the actives, Metronic Global rose two sen to 15 sen, Zen Tech International, Bintai Kinden and Dagang NeXchange improved half-a-sen each to five sen, 12.5 sen and 79 sen, respectively, while MyEG Services gained one sen to 75.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index bagged 96.86 points to 10,526.84, the FBM Emas Shariah Index earned 122.33 points to 10,617.24, the FBMT 100 Index garnered 95.40 points to 10,280.73, the FBM ACE widened 39.39 points to 4,818.59, and the FBM 70 surged 148.38 points to 12,626.85.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index strengthened 78.12 points to 6,924.42, the Financial Services Index perked 58.38 points to 16,614.40, the Industrial Products and Services Index climbed 2.95 points to 181.49, and the Energy Index expanded 14.08 points to 659.28. ― Bernama