KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Bursa Malaysia maintained its upward trend at mid-afternoon with its key index rising by 0.98 per cent, driven by persistent buying in selected heavyweights mainly in the industrial product and services counter as well as telecommunications and media, a dealer said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 14.46 points to 1,485.17 from yesterday’s close of 1,470.71.

The gains in Petronas Chemicals, Press Metal Aluminium, Axiata Group and Maxis lifted the composite index by 7.71 points.

The FBM KLCI opened 0.44 point better at 1,464.13.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 569 to 261, while 381 counters were unchanged, 1,087 untraded and 66 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.85 billion units worth RM1.01 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank gained three sen to RM4.63, Petronas Chemicals added 20 sen to RM8.84, IHH Healthcare and CIMB Group advanced five sen each to RM6.42 and RM5.27, respectively, and Maybank was flat at RM8.80.

Of the actives, Metronic Global rose three sen to 16 sen, MyEG widened 1.5 sen to 76 sen, Bintai Kinden increased one sen to 13 sen, Serba Dinamik edged up half-a-sen to 11.5 sen, and Zen Tech International was unchanged at 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 109.35 points to 10,539.33, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 142.44 points to 10,637.35, the FBMT 100 Index garnered 108.84 points to 10,294.17, the FBM ACE widened 20 points to 4,799.20, and the FBM 70 rose 168.22 points to 12,646.69.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index strengthened 69.27 points to 6,915.57, the Financial Services Index lifted 65.59 points to 16,621.61, the Industrial Products and Services Index climbed 3.63 points to 182.17, and the Energy Index edged up 16.0 points to 661.20. ― Bernama