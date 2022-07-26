Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob speaks during the Kelantan State Assembly at the Kompleks Darul Naim in Kelantan, March 19, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, July 26 — The East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) has successfully attracted committed investments worth RM6.3 billion to Kelantan from 2018 until July 2022, said Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He said under the East Coast Economic Region (ECER) Master Plan 2.0 (2018-2025), the total investment target for Kelantan is RM9.5 billion.

“Apart from the committed investment, ECERDC has also successfully created 1,724 jobs and 430 business opportunities for local residents,” he said in his speech at the Kelantan Investment Day closing ceremony here, today.

Also present were Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, State Industry, Trade, Investment and Entrepreneur Development committee chairman Datuk Hanifa Ahmad, and ECERDC chief executive officer Datuk Baidzawi Che Mat.

At the same event, Ahmad also launched the Kelantan Investment Policy, a reference document giving an overview of the state’s investment ecosystem to drive economic growth and development.

He said the main infrastructure and utility projects including the network of highways, broadband and water supply services are being vigorously implemented to boost Kelantan’s potential as a prime investment destination.

“For example, the increase in investment of RM910 million from leading Japanese electronics manufacturing company ROHM-Wako Electronics underscores investors’ confidence to remain committed to expanding their business here, further raising Kelantan’s potential as an investment hub,” he said. — Bernama