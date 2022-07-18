KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — MN Holdings Bhd (MNHB) has won an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract for an interconnection facility of a large-scale solar photovoltaic (LSSPV) plant and 132 Kilovolt substation in Perlis, worth RM26.9 million.

In a statement today, the underground utilities and substation engineering specialist said its wholly-owned subsidiary MN Power Transmission Sdn Bhd, in a joint venture with Savelite Engineering Sdn Bhd, had accepted a letter of award from the main contractor Atlantic Blue Sdn Bhd for their appointment as a sub-contractor for the 50 megawatts, alternating current LSSPV plant in Chuping.

Under the contract, MN Power and Savelite Engineering will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, delivery, installation, testing, and commissioning of the interconnection facility for the LSSPV plant and substation.

“The EPCC contract shall commence immediately and be completed on September 30, 2023,” it said.

MNHB executive director Dang Siong Diang said the procurement of the project signifies recognition of MNHB’s capability in delivering full EPCC in LSSPV plant projects.

“MNHB is delighted to be appointed as the sub-contractor to undertake the EPCC for the interconnection facility for the LSSPV plant and substation for one of the largest solar power plants in Perlis,” he said.

Inclusive of the latest contract, MNHB has increased its order book to approximately RM258.0 million. — Bernama