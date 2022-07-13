At 11am, Petronas Chemicals shares dropped 31 sen to RM7.97 with 3.12 million shares traded, while Press Metal fell 10 sen to RM4.04 with 2.04 million shares changing hands. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning, dragged down by profit-taking in selected heavyweights led by industrial products and services counters.

At 11am, Petronas Chemicals shares dropped 31 sen to RM7.97 with 3.12 million shares traded, while Press Metal fell 10 sen to RM4.04 with 2.04 million shares changing hands.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 8.59 points to 1,417.49 from yesterday's close of 1,426.08. It opened 4.65 points lower at 1,421.43.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 442 to 194, while 310 counters were unchanged, 1,304 untraded and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 791.75 million units worth RM420.25 million.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank fell three sen to RM8.61, Public Bank and CIMB inched down two sen to RM4.38 and RM5.10 respectively, Tenaga Nasional eased 11 sen to RM7.92, while IHH Healthcare rose five sen to RM6.44.

As for the actives, newly debuted Infoline Tec stayed flat at 32 sen, Metronic and Reach Energy decreased by one sen each to seven sen and three sen respectively, and Hibiscus Petroleum lost 3.5 sen to 82 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 57.62 points to 10,058.46, the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 71.31 points to 10,085.60, the FBM 70 was 58.0 points lower at 12,046.64, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 56.67 points to 9,820.49 and the FBM ACE inched down 0.51 of-a-point to 4,578.0.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 49.28 points to 16,038.94, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 3.47 points lower at 166.74 and the Plantation Index weakened 13.96 points to 6,705.97. ― Bernama