Liquidity in the conventional system declined to RM44.01 billion from RM46.17 billion this morning. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system declined to RM44.01 billion from RM46.17 billion this morning, while for Islamic funds, it eased to RM32.20 billion from RM34.74 billion previously.

The central bank had earlier called for two conventional money market tenders and three Qard tenders and a reverse repo tender.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM43.0 billion conventional money market tender and a RM31.2 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent respectively. — Bernama