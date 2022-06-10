According to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, Malaysia’s CPO stocks for May 2022 declined 7.03 per cent to 829,855 tonnes from 892,596 tonnes recorded in the previous month. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 ― Malaysia’s crude palm oil (CPO) stocks for May 2022 declined 7.03 per cent to 829,855 tonnes from 892,596 tonnes recorded in the previous month, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

Processed palm oil inventory slid 7.77 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 691.911 tonnes from 750,215 tonnes, it said. “Overall, palm oil stocks eased 7.37 per cent to 1.52 million tonnes from 1.64 million tonnes previously.

“As for production, CPO output decreased by 0.07 per cent to 1.461 million tonnes against 1.462 million tonnes in April,” MPOB said in its industry performance report for May 2022.

Palm kernel output dipped 3.34 per cent to 354,895 tonnes from 367,159 tonnes in the preceding month, it said, adding that crude palm kernel oil production was 5.75 per cent lower at 158,408 tonnes from 168,068 tonnes in April.

Meanwhile, MPOB said that palm oil export improved 26.67 per cent m-o-m to 1.36 million tonnes in May from 1.07 million tonnes in April, while palm kernel oil exports rose 8.95 per cent m-o-m to 81,135 tonnes from 74,472 tonnes in the preceding month.

“Oleochemical exports dropped 8.17 per cent m-o-m to 222,669 tonnes from 242,468 tonnes.

“However, biodiesel exports surged 97.97 per cent m-o-m to 46,345 tonnes from 23,411 tonnes,” it said.

The agency said Malaysia did not import CPO in May 2022 compared with 6,931 tonnes imported in April, while total palm oil imports fell 33.87 per cent to 50,768 tonnes from 76,771 tonnes in the preceding month. ― Bernama