At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.49 points to 1,498.22 from yesterday’s close of 1,509.71. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon dragged by persistent selling across the board, a dealer said.

The top three losers are Malaysian Pacfic Industries which slipped 36 sen to RM32.02, Petronas Dagangan shed 36 sen to RM21.30 and Genting Bhd declined 31sen to RM4.89.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.49 points to 1,498.22 from yesterday’s close of 1,509.71.

The benchmark index opened 4.03 points lower at 1,505.68 On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 673 to 183 while 355 counters were unchanged, 1,063 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.47 billion units worth RM946.59 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased two sen to RM8.78, Public Bank shed three sen to RM4.54 and CIMB eased one sen to RM5.06.

Petronas Chemicals added seven sen to RM9.71 and IHH Healthcare gained two sen to RM6.42. Of the actives, MNC Wireless edged up half-a-sen to two sen, LGMS gained 4.5 sen to 76 sen, Top Glove eased seven sen to RM1.15 while Borneo Oil and Widad were flat at 2.5 sen and 36 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 81.53 points lower at 10,760.15, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 88.55 points to 11,020.20, the FBM 70 declined 86.94 points to 13,139.25, the FBM ACE shed 61.48 points to 5,108.46 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 77.59 points to 10,456.91.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 50.31 points to 16,471.40, the Plantation Index erased 80.46 points to 7,584.91 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.55 of-a-point lower at 193.49. ― Bernama