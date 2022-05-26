Tourism, Art and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (2nd right) witnessing the Memorandum of Collaboration signing ceremony between Tourism Malaysia represented by Tourism Director General Datuk Zainuddin Abul Wahab (left) and Expedia Group Media Solutions (US, UK and Australia) represented by the company’s Operation and Services Vice-President Doug Park (right) held in conjuction with the Introduction of Local Media for Cuti-Cuti Malaysia Campaign 2022 event in Kuala Lumpur May 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Tourism Malaysia and Expedia Group Media Solution (Expedia), an online travel agency platform, today signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) to support Malaysia’s efforts to entice travellers to the country.

The agreement will see the two parties embark on a global campaign to promote inbound travel, especially involving travellers from Australia, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US).

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the ministry’s past partnership with Expedia from August 2019 to February 2020 was a success with 156,573 tourists wooed from the UK, US and Japan through their platform.

Nancy said a surge of arrivals can be expected this time around, especially with the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and the reopening of borders globally.

“The total targeted pax from these three countries is a minimum of 62,449, with average spending of US$100 (RM439) per pax giving approximately US$6,244,900 or RM26,228,580 (in total receipts). — Bernama