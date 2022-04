SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is considering a tender offer to acquire outstanding Twitter shares. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 21 — Elon Musk has secured a US$46.5 billion financing commitment to acquire Twitter Inc and is considering starting a tender offer for its outstanding shares, a filing with US regulators showed today.

Musk has offered to buy Twitter for US$43 billion, which prompted Twitter to adopt a ‘poison pill’ to limit Elon Musk’s ability to raise his stake in the social media platform. — Reuters