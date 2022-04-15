Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.99 points weaker at 1,589.71 from yesterday’s close of 1,595.70. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon as profit-taking emerges in most financial services and plantation counters.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.99 points weaker at 1,589.71 from yesterday’s close of 1,595.70.

The barometer index opened 0.88 of-a-point firmer at 1,596.58

On the broader market, losers led gainers 479 to 265, while 405 counters were unchanged, 1,103 untraded, and 27 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.49 billion units worth RM830.47 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell three sen to RM8.80, IHH Healthcare lost 11 sen to RM6.41, Press Metal eased nine sen to RM6.51, Public Bank was flat at RM4.67, while Petronas Chemicals added eight sen to RM10.34.

Of the actives, Datasonic increased 3.5 sen to 53 sen, MNC Wireless bagged half-a-sen to 4.0 sen, Key Alliance was flat at one sen, while Tanco lost 8.5 sen to 35 sen and China Ouhua slid one sen to seven sen.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 38.60 points to 11,062.97, FBM Emas Index was 40.33 points weaker at 11,414.36, FBM Emas Shariah Index was down 51.14 points to 12,044.24, FBM ACE erased 43.76 points to 5,802.56, and the FBM 70 slipped 35.59 points to 13,770.09.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.10 of-a-point to 214.47, and the Plantation Index dipped 121.54 points to 8343.37, while the Financial Services Index fell 29.21 points to 16,650.37. ― Bernama