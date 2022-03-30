Cooperative Societies Commission targets 1,000 cooperative registrations in Malaysia this year

SHAH ALAM, March 30 — The Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission (SKM) is targeting about 1,000 cooperative registrations to be recorded nationwide this year.

Executive vice-chairman (management) Siti Azlin Ahmad Dauta said the registration covered all types of cooperatives including that of women, youth, students and entrepreneurs.

“As of December 31 last year, a total of 14,629 cooperatives nationwide have been registered. Up to 15,000 total registrations of cooperatives were recorded this year (unconfirmed), not taking into account the cancellation of inactive cooperatives.

“According to our strategy after amending the Cooperatives (Amendment) Act 2021 to reduce the number of individuals required to register cooperatives from 50 to 20 people, we are targeting the registration of 1,000 cooperatives nationwide,” she said.

She told reporters at the SKM Selangor Synergy Programme with the Media at the Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Selangor Student Cooperative Bhd (Kosiswa) Cafe ‘The Cups’ here today

Also present was SKM Selangor director Rozdeen Mohd Jaafar.

Rozdeen said that up till February, a total of RM832,000 financial initiatives had been channelled to cooperatives in Selangor, including RM189,000 assistance to cooperatives that suffered from the recent floods.

Earlier, Siti Azlin said she hoped the synergy programme carried out could make the media an informative partner of SKM in the formation of continuous and effective smart collaboration to channel accurate and fast information related to the commission. — Bernama