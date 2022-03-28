National Grid sells most of UK gas network for £4.2b

National Grid CEO John Pettigrew speaks with The Partnership CEO Pratt N. Wiley and Executive Director of the Boston College Chief Executives Club at the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon in Boston March 17, 2022. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, March 28 — Utility group National Grid has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Britain’s gas network for £4.2 billion (RM23 billion) to an Australian-Canadian investment consortium.

The company will sell a 60-per cent share of its gas division to a consortium including Australian bank Macquarie in order to refocus on electricity, it said yesterday.

“National Grid... has agreed to sell a 60-per cent equity interest in its UK gas transmission and metering business to a consortium of long-term infrastructure investors,” it said in a statement.

The consortium also comprises Canada’s British Columbia Investment Management Corporation.

National Grid, which distributes energy to British homes and businesses, will retain a 40-per cent share.

The deal is also aimed at “enhancing” the company’s role in the energy transition, as the UK government eyes a 2050 net zero carbon target.

“This transaction further enhances our role in delivering the UK’s energy transition, pivots our portfolio towards electricity, whilst ensuring the security of the energy supply for the country,” said Chief Executive John Pettigrew.

The deal, due to complete in the second half, values the entire unit at £9.6 billion.

The agreement also gives the consortium an option to purchase the remaining stake.

National Grid had flagged the possible sale last year, prior to the Ukraine conflict that sent gas prices spiking to recent record highs on concerns over Russian supplies. — AFP