MTDC’s Road2Growth programme exposes Sarawak entrepreneurs to IR 4.0 technology

KUCHING, March 23 — The Road2Growth programme, organised by the Malaysian Technology Development Corporation Sdn Bhd (MTDC) today, opened up opportunities for Sarawak companies to understand and adapt to the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0).

MTDC chief executive officer Datuk Norhalim Yunus said through this one-day programme as many as 10 local technology companies were brought in to share their technology products and solutions to programme participants including Sarawak small and medium industry (SMI) entrepreneurs.

He said besides the cooperation regarding technology product, participants were also exposed to a partnership programme on how to adapt to the use of technology in their business.

“In efforts to encourage companies towards IR 4.0, we must understand there are many SMIs who are just adapting to technology.

“(Due to this), our programme is to bring these technology companies to introduce their products that are not only financially affordable but also operational. That means the technology is easy (to use),” he told reporters in conjunction with the Road2Growth programme here.

The Road2Growth programme from March to September will be conducted in six cities across the country with an emphasis on Industry 4.0 and digitalisation including helping micro, small and medium enterprises explore business technology development through collaboration with MTDC ecosystem member technology companies.

In the programme, participants comprising graduates, start-ups and researchers have the opportunity to get detailed information on technology solutions from MTDC ecosystem companies working in the fields of robotics, automation, 3D printing, mediated reality and drone technology.

Meanwhile, Norhalim said Road2Growth also gives exposure to participants, especially start-ups who want to know about the process to get investors to invest in their companies.

“In this programme, we will also share how to raise funds and what criteria are used by investors before they invest in certain technology companies.

“This segment is good for start-ups in Kuching who want to find investors and lecturers at certain universities who have technology ideas that need funding,” he added. — Bernama