Report: Abdul Jalil stepping down as BCorp CEO, alludes to wanting better work-life balance

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed will reportedly be leaving his position as Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) chief executive officer (CEO) after a year into the role.

The Star reported the matter today, quoting an anonymous source who was quoted as saying: “It is understood that a replacement has been found and an announcement will be made soon”.

The Edge Markets also reported the same matter based on anonymous sources who said that Abdul Jalil is stepping down to pursue personal interests, and is considering a move back into the investment field.

Meanwhile, Abdul Jalil tweeted this evening that he had recently found a new appreciation for spending time at home with his children after contracting Covid-19.

“Sometimes we get too caught up and miss the important things in life. Today I picked them up from school. Something I did frequently in Singapore but not so much here,” he said.

Priorities in life really changes once you get Covid and spend time at home. The good thing was spending uninterupted time with the kids — Jalil Rasheed (@jalilword) March 18, 2022

Abdul Jalil was appointed as BCorp CEO on March 16, 2021, and made headlines as the first person to head BCorp, who was not a family member of its founder, Tan Sri Vincent Tan.

Before joining BCorp, Abdul Jalil was the president and group CEO of Permodalan Nasional Bhd.

Prior to that, he worked for 18 years in investment and business leadership, including global investment firms Aberdeen Standard Investments and Invesco Ltd.