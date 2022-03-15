Advancecon bags RM42.5m contract from Sime Darby Property

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Advancecon Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Advancecon Infra Sdn Bhd, had secured a RM42.5 million contract from Sime Darby Property (Bukit Raja) Sdn Bhd, its sixth job for the Bandar Bukit Raja 2 development in Klang, Selangor.

The company said it will undertake the construction and completion of earthworks and other related works for sections R6, R8, R9, and C5 of Phase 2 of the development. The contract is for 29 months from the site possession on March 28, 2022.

In a statement today, Advancecon Holdings group chief executive officer Datuk Phum Ang Kia said the company had built a strong track record with Sime Darby Property Bhd for more than six years.

“This new win not only expands our current order book to RM691.4 million, but also demonstrates the trust and confidence Sime Darby Property has in Advancecon.

“We already have our existing machineries positioned at Phases 1 and 2 of the Bandar Bukit Raja 2 development...this will enable us to promptly utilise our resources at site and expedite works for the expanded works area,” he said.

Phum said the group’s current order book of RM691.4 million included earthworks and civil engineering services for infrastructure projects as such the East Coast Rail Link and West Coast Expressway, other property developments, as well as road, industrial and oil and gas projects in Sarawak.

These projects will sustain the group’s earnings for the next two to three years, he shared.

To-date, Advancecon has bagged new contract wins totalling RM93.6 million, despite the higher materials cost and ongoing uncertainties. — Bernama