Bursa Malaysia turns red at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― Bursa Malaysia’s upward movement at the open today was short-lived as the benchmark index turned red at mid-morning amid the regional uncertainty as well as escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a dealer said.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.65 points to 1,606.63 from 1,608.28 at yesterday’s close. Earlier, it opened 0.28 of-a-point better at 1,608.56.

Market breadth was negative with losers outnumbering gainers 467 to 348, while 366 counters were unchanged, 1,066 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.27 billion units worth RM1.08 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added 19 sen to RM8.95, Petronas Chemicals gained three sen to RM9.58 and IHH Healthcare rose one sen to RM6.58, while Public Bank shed one sen to RM4.44 and CIMB Group shrank 31 sen to RM5.40.

As for the actives, SMTrack was unchanged at 24 sen, Bumi Armada eased one sen to 46.5 sen, and Sanichi trimmed half-a-sen to 2.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM ACE slid 21.82 points to 5,865.96, while the FBM 70 expanded 78.05 points to 13,554.11, the FBM Emas Index firmed 3.04 points to 11,429.82, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 4.88 points to 11,110.74, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 28.57 points to 12,146.16.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 24.95 points to 16,549.86, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.03 of-a-point better at 210.91, and the Plantation Index perked 25.99 points to 8,341.50. ― Bernama