TM sees revenue growth remaining intact in 2022 and EBIT over RM1.8b

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) expects its revenue growth to remain intact for the financial year ending December 31, 2022 (FY2022), in line with the group’s market guidance, which is between low to middle single digit growth.

TM Group chief executive officer Imri Mokhtar said the group’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is projected to be more than RM1.8 billion for this year, driven by TM’s three lines of business — unifi, TM ONE, and TM Wholesale.

“We expect to invest between 14 to 18 per cent of our revenue this year on capital expenditure, reflecting our continued commitment to reinvest in growth areas, capability and capacity building, as well as enhanced customer experience,” he told a virtual media briefing on the group’s FY2021 financial performance today.

In promoting sustainability, Imri said TM has aligned its ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) vision and commitments to national and global aspirations.

TM is committed to achieving carbon emissions reduction by 30 per cent in 2024, 45 per cent by 2030, and net zero emission by 2050.

“This year, we will continue to power a digital nation, by delivering great customer experience, solutions and connectivity excellence,” he said.

In its pursuit to strengthen its core connectivity and invest more in digital, Imri said TM is future-proofing the organisation with future-ready skills and a digital workforce, as part of its aspiration to become a human-centred technology company.

“As the enabler of Digital Malaysia, TM remains steadfast in its efforts to realise the national digital aspirations. We are committed to supporting the government’s efforts to rebuild the economy post-pandemic.

“For 2021, TM had shown positive results, driven by its transformation programme which has delivered overall growth in revenue and EBIT. Cost rationalisation has also significantly improved the group’s profitability,” he noted. — Bernama