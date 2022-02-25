TM posts net profit of RM895.21m for FY2021

Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) recorded a lower net profit of RM895.21 million in the financial year ended Dec 31, 2021 from RM1.02 billion a year earlier. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) recorded a lower net profit of RM895.21 million in the financial year ended Dec 31, 2021 (FY2021) from RM1.02 billion a year earlier.

Revenue, however, increased to RM11.53 billion from RM10.84 billion previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

For the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2021 (Q4 FY2021), the company’s net profit fell to RM79.94 million from RM259.44 million in the same period in the preceding year while revenue improved slightly to RM3.15 billion from RM3.0 billion previously.

The telecommunications giant said it managed to deliver yet another healthy set of financial results for FY2021 despite protracted impact from the ongoing pandemic on the economic and business fronts.

The 6.4 per cent rise in revenue was fuelled by strong growth in Unifi revenue and fixed broadband subscribers, as well as sharp growth in the TM Wholesale business which registered increasing data demands from hyperscalers and international and domestic service providers.

“It was a landmark year for Unifi, contributing to the Group’s strong performance.

“Overall Unifi revenue grew by 10.3 per cent driven by increased fixed broadband subscribers, with 2.78 million cumulative registered subscribers – the highest number of Unifi and fixed broadband customers registered, as well as the highest number of ports installed,” it said.

Capital expenditures (capex) for the year was reported at RM1.70 billion, or 14.7 per cent of revenue, it said, reflecting TM’s commitment to reinvest in business expansion, new growth areas, and provide great experience and services for its growing base of customers.

A final interim dividend of 6.0 sen per share was declared, bringing total dividends to 13 sen per share for FY2021.

“Overall FY2021 performance demonstrated that the execution of the ‘New TM’ Transformation Programme (2021-2023) to ensure mid- to long-term financial growth have borne encouraging results with strong trajectory and operational excellence across all lines of businesses,” it added. — Bernama