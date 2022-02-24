Petrobras sees record net profit in 2021 at nearly US$20b

Net profit for the final quarter last year came in at US$5.64 billion, bringing 2021's total to US$19.88 billion, Petrobras said, a stark contrast to 2020's total of just over US$1 billion due to effects of the pandemic. — AFP pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 ― Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras announced yesterday it posted a record net profit of nearly US$20 billion (RM83.8 billion) in 2021.

Net profit for the final quarter last year came in at US$5.64 billion, bringing 2021's total to US$19.88 billion, the company said, a stark contrast to 2020's total of just over US$1 billion due to effects of the pandemic.

“This increase is mainly due to the 70 per cent increase of the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil in this period, higher sales volumes in the domestic market and higher margins in the derivatives market,” Petrobras, a Brazilian publicly owned company, said in a statement.

The post-pandemic economic recovery also contributed to the increase of sales in Brazil, the group said.

The 2021 final quarter's net profit was down from the third quarter's net of US$5.94 billion and down 51 per cent from the final quarter of 2020.

The company's debt was reduced to US$47.62 billion in 2021 from US$63.17 billion the year before.

Petrobras produced 1.77 billion barrels of oil equivalent per day last year, down 2.2 per cent from the previous year. ― AFP