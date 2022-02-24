AirAsia SuperApp implements long-term incentive scheme

An AirAsia logo is pictured at the ticketing counter at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 29, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Capital A Bhd’s subsidiary AirAsia SuperApp Sdn Bhd has implemented a long-term incentive plan for its eligible employees and directors, which consists of an employee share option scheme and a share grant scheme (collectively, Super App LTIS).

Capital A said the Super App LTIS would be in force for a period of six years starting from the effective date of its implementation.

“The Super App LTIS is intended, among others, to reward and retain the eligible persons for their loyalty and attainment of higher performance achievements and whose talents are vital to the Super App group,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The Super App LTIS will not have any effect on the existing and issued share capital of Capital A as it does not involve any issuance of new shares in Capital A.

Capital A holds 96.19 per cent interest in AirAsia SuperApp. — Bernama