Bursa Malaysia’s retail participation hits record high of 35.2pc in 2021, says CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― Bursa Malaysia Bhd saw its retail participation grow to a new high of 35.2 per cent last year from the previous record of 34.3 per cent in 2020.

Chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said notwithstanding that 2021 proved to be a challenging year globally, the exchange demonstrated great resilience and performed well throughout the year.

“The increase in retail participation in 2021 is undoubtedly the result of the partnership and seamless cooperation between the exchange and participating organisations,” he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Umar said the exchange would continue to work with broker partners and market intermediaries to enhance its effort to improve the marketplace and drive higher retail participation through targeted initiatives.

“This is in support of one of its key development goals in the capital market, which is to improve financial literacy among retail investors and promote informed investment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia also honoured top performing brokers and market intermediaries via its Retail Investor Campaign 2021.

The prominent winners of the campaign included Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd, Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd, CGS-CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd. ― Bernama