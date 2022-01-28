UEM Sunrise hits RM1.46b sales, surpasses 2021 target

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 ― Having chalked up sales of RM1.46 billion in 2021, exceeding its target of RM1.2 billion, property developer UEM Sunrise Bhd is now raising its 2022 sales target to RM1.5 billion.

According to a statement, it plans to launch projects worth RM3.3 billion in gross development value (GDV), totalling 3,526 units in 2022.

The statement said it will “activate a 1.3-acre site” in Australia, which involves a mixed-development project in Collingwood, Melbourne with an estimated GDV of A$250 million (RM737 million).

UEM Sunrise said it will also have “an aggressive launch pipeline centered on the second half of 2022”. It will continue to launch phases of existing sought-after projects, namely, Serene Heights Bangi, two Johor-based projects Senadi Hills and the Aspira-themed products in Iskandar Puteri. The company will be unveiling new projects to the market.

As for 2021 sales, it sold 1,595 units to hit RM1.46 billion in total sales despite the pandemic and fewer launches, the company said.

Klang Valley projects were the main contributors. Residensi Ava in Kiara Bay and Residensi Allevia had sales of RM438.4 million and RM215.7 million, respectively. Combined, they constituted 45 per cent of its RM1.46 sales in 2021.

Central region developments made up 71 per cent of total sales, the rest came from the southern region, the company said.

It also attributed its success to its Chinese New Year ‘Must Cari Ong’ campaign, Happy Chase Virtual Live Show and the government’s Home Ownership Campaign 2.0 which ended on December 31, 2021. ― Bernama