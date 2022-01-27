Eita Resources subsidiary bags two Sarawak Energy substation projects worth RM58.35m

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, Eita said the projects involved the extension and reinforcement of supply for two substations at Mambong and Entinggan in Sarawak. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Eita Resources Bhd’s 60 per cent-owned subsidiary, TransSystem Continental Sdn Bhd (TSC), together with Terapan Dinamik (M) Sdn Bhd have accepted two notifications of award from Sarawak Energy Bhd to undertake two substation projects worth RM58.35 million.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, Eita said the projects involved the extension and reinforcement of supply for two substations at Mambong and Entinggan in Sarawak.

TSC’s scope of works includes the management, execution, implementation, and financing for the contracts, while Terapan Dinamik is responsible for the civil engineering works.

“The duration of project at Mambong is 24 months from the date of commencement, while the duration of project at Entinggan is 21 months from the commencement date, both on February 7, 2022,” it said.

The company said the projects will not have any material effect on the net assets and gearing of Eita for the financial year ending September 30, 2022 and are expected to contribute positively to the earnings over the duration of the contracts. — Bernama