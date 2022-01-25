Bursa Malaysia down across the board at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.05 per cent or 15.97 points to 1,505.89 from 1,521.86 at Monday's close, after opening 4.77 points weaker at 1,517.09. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower across the board at mid-morning on concerns over the United States (US) Federal Reserve’s policy tightening and escalating geopolitical tension in Eastern Europe, said an analyst.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.05 per cent or 15.97 points to 1,505.89 from 1,521.86 at Monday's close, after opening 4.77 points weaker at 1,517.09.

Market breadth was negative with decliners surpassing advancers 686 to 151, while 310 counters were unchanged, 1,133 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.39 billion units worth RM809.51 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank fell seven sen to RM8.18, Public Bank eased one sen to RM4.18, Petronas Chemicals decreased two sen to RM8.88 sen, IHH Healthcare slipped 14 sen to RM6.33 and CIMB slid four sen to RM5.21.

As for the actives, Senheng declined 17 sen to 90 sen, DNex gave up 4.5 sen to 88.5 sen and Coraza dropped 1.5 sen to 80 sen.

Nestle topped the losers list after falling by 80 sen to RM132.20, followed by Malaysian Pacific and KESM Industries which declined by 72 sen and 34 sen to RM38.78 and RM10.20, respectively.

On the index board, FBM ACE dipped 131.71 points to 5,971.27 and FBM 70 shed 115.86 points to 13,289.92, while FBM Emas Index reduced 113.56 points to 10,803.94, FBMT 100 Index fell 107.09 points to 10,517.95 and FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 140.67 points to 11,486.25.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped 79.93 points to 15,620.93, the Industrial Products and Services Index was lower by 2.08 points at 198.43, and the Plantation Index reduced 85.82 points to 6,640.81. ― Bernama