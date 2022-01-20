Bursa Malaysia ends morning session mixed

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.04 points to 1,529.29 from yesterday’s closing of 1,530.33. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session mixed due to the lack of fresh catalysts.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.04 points to 1,529.29 from yesterday’s closing of 1,530.33.

The index, which opened 0.89 of-a-point easier at 1,529.44, moved between 1,525.45 and 1,532.82 throughout the session.

Meanwhile, on the broader market, gainers surpassed decliners 409 to 372, while 400 counters were unchanged, 1,069 untraded and 27 others suspended

Turnover stood at 2.06 billion units valued at RM1.09 billion.

Among the heavyweights, TNB advanced three sen to RM9.10, Press Metal surged 21 sen to RM6.09, IHH Healthcare was flat at RM6.56, Maybank eased four sen to RM8.29, Public Bank shed two sen to RM4.16, Petronas Chemicals fell three sen to RM8.95 and CIMB slid nine sen to RM5.24.

Of the actives, Coraza soared 39.5 sen to 67.5 sen, G3 added one sen to nine sen, Dagang NeXchange bagged six sen to 97 sen, Artroniq was four sen higher at 61.5 sen, MMAG Holdings was flat at eight sen and Ageson declined one sen to 2.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 5.88 points to 10,980.50, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 37.44 points to 11,706.53, the FBMT 100 Index gained 3.41 points to 10,689.09, the FBM ACE went up 81.94 points to 6,173.50, and the FBM 70 strengthened 51.04 points to 13,539.83.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index contracted 78.57 points to 15,766.04, the Industrial Products and Services Index recovered 1.56 points to 200.61, while the Plantation Index firmed 21.83 points to 6,692.75. ― Bernama