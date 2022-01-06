World’s biggest uranium miner says unaffected by Kazakh turmoil

A Kazatomprom worker checks the radiation level of uranium oxide at the East Mynkuduk PV-19 uranium mine in southern Kazakhstan in this file picture taken on May 11, 2006. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALMATY, Jan 6 — Kazatomprom, the world’s biggest uranium producer, said today it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports despite unrest in Kazakhstan.

Uranium prices have risen after unrest in Kazakhstan which was spurred initially by protests against fuel price hikes. Spot prices hit US$45.50 (RM191) per pound yesterday, the highest since November 30, according to a Platts assessment.

But the central Asian country’s political turmoil does not seem to have so far affected key industries.

“Uranium mining is going according to plan there have been no stoppages. The company is fulfulling its export contracts,” a Kazatomprom spokesperson said.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the group that transports the country’s main crude oil export blend, said it was operating normally. Production at Chevron’s Tengizchevroil venture also has continued.

Kazatomprom’s attributable production represented approximately 23 per cent of global primary uranium output in 2020, according to the company’s website.

Kazatomprom’s London-listed shares clawed back some losses after the announcement, and by 1300 GMT they were down almost 3.6 per cent. They earlier hit the lowest since end-September, adding to Wednesday’s 8 per cent drop.

But shares in other uranium producers, such as Canada’s Cameco, are up nearly 12 per cent so far this year. A uranium exchange traded fund (ETF) from Global X was up 2 per cent on Thursday at the highest since end-November. — Reuters