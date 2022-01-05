China Mobile shares rise in Shanghai trading debut

China Mobile Ltd shares opened at 63 yuan, 9.4 per cent higher than the offer price of 57.58 yuan, and was last trading 3.3 per cent higher at 59.45 yuan. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 ― China Mobile Ltd shares gained on their Shanghai debut today after the company raised 48.7 billion yuan (RM32 billion) in China's biggest public share offering in a decade.

The stock opened at 63 yuan, 9.4 per cent higher than the offer price of 57.58 yuan, and was last trading 3.3 per cent higher at 59.45 yuan.

The Hong Kong-listed shares were up 3.8 per cent in early trade. The company said in a filing yesterday that it would press ahead with a plan to buy back up to 2.05 billion shares, worth nearly US$13 billion.

The carrier's debut is being closely watched after a number of Chinese companies including BeiGene Ltd recently saw shares fall below their offering prices on the first day of trade.

The world's largest mobile network operator by total subscribers, China Mobile had sold 845.7 million shares at 57.58 yuan each in Shanghai.

China Mobile has said it plans to use proceeds from the offering to develop projects including premium 5G networks, infrastructure for cloud resources and intelligent ecosystems. ― Reuters