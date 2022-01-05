Agrobank appoints Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah as new president and CEO

File picture of the Agrobank building taken from Dataran Merdeka. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Agrobank has appointed Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin as its new president and chief executive officer effective January 3, 2022.

He has more than 29 years of experience in banking and finance.

Chairman Datuk Mustapha Buang said Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah’s broad experience in strategic planning, business development, legal and syariah compliant financing, coupled with his strong leadership skill and vision, will further strengthen Agrobank’s position as the leading agriculture financial institution in Malaysia.

“The appointment of Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah demonstrates our strong dedication to ensuring the success of our ongoing 2021-2025 strategic business plan.

“The board is confident that he is well-positioned to drive and lead the next exhilarating phase of Agrobank with the aim to assist the unserved and underserved community and transform the agriculture finance landscape beyond banking, as outlined in the value-based intermediation (VBI),” he said in a statement today.

Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah said Agrobank is an important development financial institution (DFI) helping to shape a successful future for the agriculture sector.

“Agrobank has shown a great performance in fulfilling its mandated role, especially during the pandemic of Covid-19, and has grown tremendously ever since. That speaks volumes of the leadership of the bank and the dedication of the employees as a whole,” he said.

Prior to joining Agrobank, Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah held various leadership roles in several large financial institutions in Malaysia, namely Pelaburan MARA Bhd, Kuwait Finance House, and HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd.

He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia (ICDM) and attended the Islamic Finance Leadership Programme at Clare College, Cambridge University, United Kingdom, and the Executive Leadership Programme at Cornell University, United States.

He holds a Bachelor of Law, LLB (Hons) at the University of East Anglia, Norwich, England. — Bernama