Inta Bina bags RM79.8m construction contract from Eco Majestic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Inta Bina Group Bhd has secured a RM79.8 million contract to provide main building works for a residential project in Hulu Langat, Selangor, from Eco Majestic Sdn Bhd.

The property development and construction group said its wholly-owned subsidiary Inta Bina Sdn Bhd today accepted the letter of award for the proposed development of a gated and guarded community in Mukim Beranang.

The construction of the project, which comprises 116 semi-detached houses and 33 bungalows, would span 20 months starting from January 5, 2022, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The company said the contract was expected to contribute positively towards the future earnings of Inta Bina for the duration of the contract. — Bernama