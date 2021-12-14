Tabung Haji introduces THiJARI Biz to facilitate salary deduction transactions

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) introduced THiJARI Biz, a new online service to facilitate employers to make monthly employee salary deductions to TH accounts in a more orderly and systematic manner. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) today introduced THiJARI Biz, a new online service to facilitate employers to make monthly employee salary deductions to TH accounts in a more orderly and systematic manner.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said, aside from making it easier for employers, the initiative also speeds up the crediting process to employees’ TH accounts.

“THiJARI Biz is introduced as TH’s digital transformation initiative towards improving online services and automation work processes so that TH services become more efficient,” he said during the launching ceremony here today.

He said prior to this, salary deductions were done manually when details of deduction payments were received from employers through emails, letters or over-the-counter transactions at TH branches.

The salary deduction crediting process was done manually and took between seven and 14 days to process,” he said.

Ahmad Marzuk said with the implementation of the THiJARI Biz, all matters related to salary deductions can be self-managed by employers through the online portal, and crediting of salary deductions will only take one working day provided all the information provided is complete and the accounts are active.

“Employers can also update company profile, administrator information and employee records from time to time,” he said.

Meanwhile, TH Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin said THiJARI Biz, which can be accessed at www.thijari.com.my/thijaribiz, makes the employee salary deduction process simpler for the employers, adding that the crediting period into TH accounts is shorter.

He said this initiative could encourage more employees from the private and public sector to open an account with TH and realise their dreams of performing haj.

Amrin said employers could carry out salary deduction transactions safely at any time via THiJARI Biz.

“Employers can also do a transaction review online while employees can check their credit records through their THiJARI applications,” he said.

For further information on THiJARI Biz or other services offered by TH, the public can visit TH’s official website, www.tabunghaji.gov.my or call its customer service at TH (THCC) 03-6207 1919. — Bernama