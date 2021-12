According to US securities filings, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth US$963.2 million. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Dec 10 ― Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth US$963.2 million (RM4.06 billion), US securities filings showed yesterday.

He also exercised stock options to buy 2.17 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings. ― Reuters