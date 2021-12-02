Proton sales in Nov up 24.3pc, surpass 100,000 sales barrier for the third consecutive year

Proton sales in November improved 24.3 per cent year-on-year to 14,187 units, raising the national carmaker’s year-to-date sales to 100,566 units, which is its third successive year to break through the 100,000 sales barrier. ― Picture courtesy of Proton Holdings Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Proton sales in November improved 24.3 per cent year-on-year to 14,187 units, raising the national carmaker’s year-to-date sales to 100,566 units, which is its third successive year to break through the 100,000 sales barrier.

In a statement today, it said November sales improved by 6.2 per cent over October, marking the third consecutive month of growth.

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said crossing over the 100,000-unit threshold with a month to go is a high point for Proton after another year disrupted by Covid-19.

“We are confident of ending the year with an increase in total sales. This will make Proton the sole national brand to grow sales and market share this year and give us a strong base heading into 2022 as we look to consolidate and improve our ranking both domestically and overseas,” he said.

He said November was an active month for the Malaysian automotive industry as new model launches and news about the extension of the tax-free incentive period brought a sense of excitement to car buyers.

Roslan said component supply issues continued to be an area of concern for all manufacturers but brands with sufficient units did well.

He said the evergreen Saga had its best sales month since December 2020 with 5,666 units sold, allowing it to reclaim the bestselling model in Malaysia, which it last held in September this year, and remained as the champion of the A-segment sedan class, a position Proton hoped to retain to the end of the year.

“Not to be outdone, the Proton X50 had a record month with 4,010 units delivered. That is significantly better than its previous high of 3,839 units set in October, making the B-segment intelligent SUV the bestseller not just for its class but for the SUV segment too.

“The Proton X70 also continued its run of success with 1,901 units delivered this month, keeping it far ahead in the C-segment SUV class,” it added. — Bernama