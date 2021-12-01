Bursa Malaysia’s losses widen at mid-morning

At 11.13am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 11.37 points to 1,502.61 from 1,513.98 yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 ― Bursa Malaysia's losses widened at mid-morning today on continued selling activities amid the overnight losses on Wall Street.

At 11.13am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 11.37 points to 1,502.61 from 1,513.98 yesterday.

The benchmark index opened 6.50 points weaker at 1,507.48.

On the broader market, decliners beat gainers 552 to 242, while 357 counters were unchanged, 1,126 untraded, and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.62 billion units worth RM988.37 million.

Maybank IB Research said in a note that technically, the benchmark index was expected to range between 1,500.0 and 1,530 today, with supports at 1,515 and 1,500.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, IHH and Tenaga each fell one sen at RM7.97, RM6.57 and RM9.23, respectively, while Public Bank was flat at RM3.94, Petronas Chemicals rose three sen to RM8.53, and CIMB eased 12 sen to RM5.06.

Of the actives, Kanger was flat at 3.5 sen, BCM Alliance eased half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, and ATA IMS was down one sen to 44 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slid 80.65 points to 11,003.13, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 71.38 points to 10,698.19, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 110.40 points lower at 12,018.22.

The FBM 70 lost 58.18 points to 14,383.44 while the FBM ACE declined 15.18 points to 6,514.76.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.19 of-a-point to 194.85, the Financial Services Index fell 67.34 points to 14,967.18, and the Plantation Index trimmed 33.27 points to 6,399.37. ― Bernama