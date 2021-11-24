Celcom-Digi merger proposal pending MCMC approval

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission logo is pictured in Cyberjaya March 4, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The proposed merger between DiGi.Com Bhd (Digi) and Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom) has been formally received and is pending approval from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the telcos said Digi has engaged with MCMC to initiate the merger assessment process in accordance with the commission’s guidelines on mergers and acquisitions.

“The merger application has been formally received by MCMC for its assessment in accordance with the guidelines,” Digi said.

The telcos also said that the completion of the proposed merger will be, amongst others, subject to the approval of the Securities Commission Malaysia and the shareholders of Axiata and Digi. — Bernama