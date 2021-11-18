Minister: Malaysia Startup Ecosystem Roadmap can make nation one of the best startup ecosystems in the world

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference during his visit to Bernama, September 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Malaysia can become one of the world’s 20 best start-up enterprise ecosystems by 2030 through the Malaysia Startup Ecosystem Roadmap (SUPER) 2021-2030.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said this was due to SUPER being formulated as a guide to the development of the start-up ecosystem with feedback from more than 300 ecosystem players to drive the country’s economy.

“If we look at the total start-up investment by capita, the neighbouring country of Singapore is in first place with US$1,398 per capita.

“Mosti is confident that with the launch of SUPER, Malaysia will be in the Top 5 in Asia in the near future and become a high-tech country by 2030,” he said in his keynote address at the launch of SUPER 2021-2030 and the MYStartup Portal today.

Apart from that, Dr Adham said, SUPER also aimed to increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), create high value jobs and increase investment in deep tech.

In the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd has been allocated RM20 million through the Startup Action Strategy Programme to support the development of start-up companies in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Cradle Fund CEO Rafiza Ghazali said the MYStartup portal aims to provide comprehensive facilitation services for the start-up ecosystem network as well as ongoing assistance in creating start-ups that can be expanded.

Among the functions of the online portal are coordinating, monitoring and offering government initiatives and services, government agencies and the private sector; collecting data and information of national start-up companies as well as being the branding hub for the national start-up ecosystem.

“Through this digital portal, Mosti and its agencies, start-ups, investors, industry and stakeholder members of the start-up ecosystem will be able to identify high-potential strategic partnerships, become potential Malaysian unicorn companies and generate new innovative ideas,” she said.

Business start-ups and all ecosystem players can browse the mystartup.gov.my portal for more information. — Bernama