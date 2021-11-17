Serba Dinamik to help showcase Malaysian technology, innovation at Dubai Expo 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd (Serba Dinamik), which is a premier partner for the Malaysia Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, will be supporting Malaysia’s objective to exhibit the country’s technologies and innovation capabilities from Oct 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022 at the World Expo.

Serba Dinamik group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah said as a business entity, it looks forward to establishing new business relationships and strengthening existing ones at Dubai Expo 2020.

“Serba Dinamik, through its participation, capitalises on the World Expo 2020 as the best platform for accessing global markets and boosting our business growth,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Karim hopes that Dubai Expo 2020 will also serve as a model for a viable future, establishing sustainable benchmarks and leaving a significant legacy for future generations as the world seeks to achieve a cleaner, safer, and healthier future.

“As we progress with the adoption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), which is in line with Malaysia’s aspiration as announced in the 12th Malaysia Plan, Serba Dinamik is striving to produce sustainable values and construct an entire sustainability framework while integrating information technology (IT) and aerospace business as part of its core business,” he said.

Serba Dinamik will showcase its capabilities in the aerospace industry as he believes in the company’s potential to step up to the next level.

“At the same time, we support Malaysia’s aspiration to develop aerospace business under wholly-owned Serba Dinamik Group Bhd (SDGB), which could generate economic growth and produce highly skilled workers,” the company said in the same statement.

At the expo, Malaysia aims to inspire visitors with Malaysia’s hospitality, tropical rainforest biodiversity, and long-term efforts to ensure industrial sustainability.

Weekly thematic trade and business programs will be held in the pavilion, covering more than ten industry verticals.

The mega expo takes place every five years to promote worldwide collaboration, innovation, technological advancement, human improvement, and education. — Bernama