Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today as the cautious sentiment persisted.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 1.49 points to 1,582.71 from yesterday's close of 1,584.20.

It opened 3.02 points higher at 1,587.22.

Market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing gainers 641 to 333, while 394 counters were unchanged, 933 untraded, and 45 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.93 billion units worth RM1.61 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, IHH Healthcare and CIMB rose three sen each to RM8.15, RM6.58 and RM5.28, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.78, TNB shed one sen to RM9.70, Press Metal trimmed seven sen to RM5.69 and Maxis eased two sen to RM4.78.

Of the actives, Redtone surged 13.5 sen to 69 sen, Metronic was flat at 2.5 sen, Vortex slipped 1.5 sen to 8.5 sen, KNM declined one sen to 20.5 sen, Sarawak Consolidated lost 12 sen to 28.5 sen, and Hiap Teck fell 6.5 sen to 58.5 sen.

Meanwhile, trading of Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s shares remained suspended after it failed to announce the findings from the Factual Findings Update on the Special Independent Review (SIR) by October 26.

“Kindly be advised that Serba Dinamik has not complied with the directive to make an announcement on the findings from the Factual Findings Update on the SIR by October 26, 2021.

“Accordingly, trading of the company’s securities shall be suspended with effect from 9.00am, Wednesday, October 27, 2021,” the stock exchange said today.

Trading of the company’s securities has been suspended since 2.30 pm, Oct 22 and will continue until further notice.

Serba Dinamik was last traded at 35 sen.

On the index boards, the FBM 70 advanced 15.71 points to 15,326.03, the FBM Emas Index declined 7.93 points to 11,666.23, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 4.92 points to 11,301.69, the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 38.75 points to 12,700.76, and the FBM ACE erased 74.09 points to 7,096.02.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.26 points to 208.65, the Plantation Index trimmed 62.11 points to 6,932.20, and the Financial Services Index jumped 36.50 points to 15,751.93. ­— Bernama