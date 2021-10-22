Bursa opens marginally higher, turns lower thereafter on lack of catalysts

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 263 to 119, while 274 counters were unchanged, 1,624 untraded and six others suspended. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Bursa Malaysia opened marginally higher today but turned lower thereafter, extending yesterday's profit-taking in almost all index-linked counters, amid lack of positive sentiment in the market, analysts said.

At 9.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 5.90 points to 1,585.72 from Thursday’s close of 1,591.62. It opened 0.10 points higher at 1,591.72.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 263 to 119, while 274 counters were unchanged, 1,624 untraded and six others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 209.11 million units worth RM116.33 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd, in a research note, said although the market is expected to remain negative today, investors or traders may focus on sectors that are related to the upcoming Budget 2022, which could provide clarity for the economic recovery going forward.

Commodity-wise, it said crude palm oil (CPO) and crude oil prices declined after a significant extended rally in both commodities over the past weeks.

“Investors may continue collecting laggard counters in the recovery-theme sectors such as consumer and banking, as well as construction and property stocks.

“Meanwhile, the technology counter may track Nasdaq’s gains overnight,” it said in a research note.

Technically, the brokerage firm said the FBM KLCI pulled back below the psychological 1,600 level as the key index took a breather after three winning sessions.

“Technical indicators remained positive, with resistance pegged along 1,600-1,620, while support is located at 1,580,” it added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank dropped six sen to RM8.14, Public Bank was flat at RM4.23, Petronas Chemicals and Tenaga added two sen each to RM8.83 and RM9.77, respectively, and IHH Healthcare eased four sen to RM6.56.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik eased 1.5 sen to 35.5 sen, Tanco added half-a-sen to 26 sen and Daya Materials was flat at 1.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 36.58 points to 11,686.77, the FBMT 100 Index shed 37.64 points to 11,323.98, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 35.57 points to 12,750.04, the FBM 70 was 33.62 points weaker at 15,359.29, and the FBM ACE narrowed by 30.16 points to 7,168.78.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.08 of-a-point to 210.98, the Plantation Index eased 35.59 points to 7,001.91, and the Financial Services Index reduced 82.98 points to 15,703.39. — Bernama