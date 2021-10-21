Spotify teams up with Shopify to allow in-app merch purchases

In a statement, Shopify said musicians would be able to connect their Shopify store directly to their Spotify profile. — Image courtesy of Shopify

LONDON, Oct 21 — Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify announced Wednesday a partnership with music streaming giant Spotify that will allow in-app sales of artists’ merchandise.

The tie-in comes just two months after the Ottawa-based company reached a similar deal with video-sharing app TikTok.

In a statement, Shopify said musicians would be able to connect their Shopify store directly to their Spotify profile, so listeners can buy merchandise on the same Spotify page where they can find their latest music.

Shopify’s director of product Amir Kabbara said artists are increasingly entrepreneurial in building “multifaceted brands and businesses, and now we’re making it easier for them to meet fans where they are.”

With this, he said, “we’re empowering artists to think beyond the traditional merch table with new ways to monetize, and to experiment with their brands through commerce.”

The service will be available to listeners in the United States and Canada, as well as in Australia, Britain, and New Zealand. — AFP